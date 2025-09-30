Eagles' Jahan Dotson: No catches in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dotson was not targeted a single time in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Buccaneers.
Dotson has rarely recorded more than one catch in a game during his two seasons with the Eagles, and he didn't even reach that low threshold Sunday. He's now been blanked seven times in 21 regular season games with the team.
