Dotson caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Dotson tied his season-high in targets and recorded the fourth-most receiving yards on the Eagles during Sunday's loss. The 25-year-old has played a minimal role on Philadelphia's offense this season, recording 206 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions across 12 games. He's likely to operate as the team's No. 3 wide receiver but carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.