Dotson finished with one catch for 27 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win at Dallas.
Jalen Hurts found Dotson deep down the right sideline early in the second quarter but did not look his way the rest of the game. It's the second straight week in which Dotson has finished with a single long reception. He's totaled 98 yards on eight catches in nine games played this season.
