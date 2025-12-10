Dotson caught one of three targets for three yards in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Dotson caught just one of three targets for the second straight week, as the fourth-year wideout continues to see minimal usage in the Eagles struggling aerial attack. The 25-year-old should continue to operate as Philadelphia's No. 3 wide receiver, but this role is unlikely to produce much fantasy value down the stretch. Next up for the Eagles is a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.