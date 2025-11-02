default-cbs-image
Alexander was traded from the Ravens to the Eagles in exchange for a late-round pick swap Saturday.

Alexander had a minimal role in Baltimore after signing with the team this offseason, as he was a healthy scratch for the last two games. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Alexander has worked hard behind the scenes and is ready to contribute, something he may have the chance to do more of with the Eagles.

