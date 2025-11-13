Eagles' Jaire Alexander: Placed on reserve/retired list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles placed Alexander (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.
Alexander announced his intention to step away from football on Tuesday, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old will focus on getting right physically and mentally, leaving the door open for a potential return to the NFL somewhere down the line.
More News
-
Eagles' Jaire Alexander: Steps away from football•
-
Eagles' Jaire Alexander: Steps aside, considering retirement•
-
Eagles' Jaire Alexander: Won't play Monday night•
-
Eagles' Jaire Alexander: Dealt to Philly•
-
Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Healthy scratch Week 2•