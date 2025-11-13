The Eagles placed Alexander (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

Alexander was acquired by Philadelphia from Baltimore in early November, but the 28-year-old corner informed the Eagles on Tuesday that he's stepping away and considering retirement, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Alexander has elected to step aside to "focus on getting right physically and mentally," which leaves the door open for the 2018 first-rounder to return to the NFL if he's ready to do so. The move corresponds with the Eagles activating fellow corner Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) from injured reserve.