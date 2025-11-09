Alexander (knee/coach's decision) will not travel with the team for Monday night's matchup with the Packers and will be considered inactive.

Alexander was a healthy scratch for his last two games with the Ravens before being traded to the Eagles, so his absence is likely more a coach's decision than a knee issue. The Eagles want to get him "acclimated to their defensive system" and "up to speed on his knee maintenance," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. For now, his absence should leave Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo as Philly's options on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell.