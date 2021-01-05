Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts but did not try a field goal in Sunday's 20-14 loss to Washington.

Elliott went without a field-goal attempt for the second time in his last three games and the third time this year. He finishes the year having made 14 of his 19 field-goal tries on the season and 24 of 26 extra-point attempts -- all career lows and none ranking better than 27th in the league among kickers. While the 25-year-old was certainly less accurate in 2020 than in any of his three prior NFL seasons, the Eagles' offensive inefficiencies played a large role as well.