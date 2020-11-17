Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Giants.
Elliott was not used for an extra point because the Eagles went for two after both of their touchdowns. The 25-year-old has only seen six attempts over the last six weeks and has missed half of them.
