Elliott made one of his two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-21 win over New Orleans.
Elliott has not seen many opportunities behind an Eagles offense that has struggled to put up points this year, and when he has, he has not been consistent. The 25-year-old has missed at least one kick in seven different games this season, including in three straight.
