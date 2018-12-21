Eagles' Jake Elliott: Back at practice
Elliott (illness) took part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott was unable to practice Thursday because of his illness, but it appears he was feeling good enough to get back on the field Friday. That puts him back on track to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.
