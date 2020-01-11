Eagles' Jake Elliott: Bankable from inside 40 yards
Elliott completed 22-of-26 field-goal attempts in 2019 and converted 33 of his 35 extra-point tries.
In each of his three years in the league, Elliott has logged at least an 83.9 percent success rate, earning himself a new five-year deal in the process. He did not miss a single field-goal attempt from inside 40 yards during the season, despite whiffing on two extra-point tries. The 24-year-old accounted for all of the Eagles' nine points in their Wild Card loss and looks to be a fixture on the team for years to come.
