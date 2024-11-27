Share Video

Link copied!

Elliott made all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

A week after Elliott missed three out of a total of seven kicks, he bounced back with a 7-for-7 performance. His extra points were his longest kicks of the day, with his field goals coming from 21, 31 and 26 yards.

More News