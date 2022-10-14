Elliott (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Cameron Dicker filled in admirably last week, but the Eagles nonetheless will be happy to get their kicker back in the lineup ahead of this battle between NFC East contenders. While his career track record isn't great, Elliott had his best season in 2021 and now finds himself attached to one of the best offenses in the league, providing a steady volume of PATs (14 attempts in four games) but not as many field-goal tries (five) so far.