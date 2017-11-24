Elliott was cleared from the concussion protocol Friday morning, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott put in a full practice Thursday, so clearing the concussion protocol was the last hurdle he needed to cross before being given the green light to play in Week 12. He will have a favorable matchup this week, squaring off against a Bears team that allowed opposing kickers to total seven field goals -- three between 40-49 yards and two from 50 yards and beyond -- and seven extra points over its last three games.