Elliott made a 58-yard field-goal attempt and all three PAT tries in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Elliott missed eight field-goal attempts and didn't connect on a kick longer than 50 yards in the 2024 regular season, but he could be in the early stages of a bounce-back campaign, as his lone field goal Thursday came from three yards shy of his career long. Philadelphia's short-yardage success and aggressiveness lead to more PAT tries than field-goal attempts for Elliott, but he can provide fantasy utility if he regains the accuracy that helped him miss three or fewer field-goal attempts in each of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 regular seasons.