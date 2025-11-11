Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Monday night's 10-7 win over Green Bay.

Elliott was able to break the seal in the third quarter, making a 39-yard field goal to cap off the Eagles' first possession of the second half, giving the team a 3-0 lead. The kicker has now gone seven straight contests without making multiple field goals, and he's only had one opportunity to even attempt two field goals during that span. Elliott has now gone 8-for-10 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making all 26 of his PATs over nine games this year.