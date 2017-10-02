Eagles' Jake Elliott: Converts all four field-goal attempts
Elliott made each of his four field-goal tries in Sunday's win over the Chargers and added two extra points.
After setting a rookie record with a 61-yard game-winner in Week 3, Elliott was again the difference-maker as all four of his kicks were from 40 yards out or more, with a long of 53. Very impressive, considering it took an injury to incumbent Caleb Sturgis for the former Memphis Tiger to get his shot. He'll look to keep the momentum going next week at home against Arizona.
