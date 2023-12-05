Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts and went 1-for-1 on extra points in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Elliott was good from 26 and 39 yards to account for all of the scoring in the first quarter, but the Eagles would be outscored 42-13 the rest of the way. The game represented the Eagles' second-lowest point total of the year, though it also represented their first game with multiple field goal attempts since Week 5.