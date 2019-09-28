Eagles' Jake Elliott: Doesn't get field-goal try in win
Elliott made four extra-points in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers but did not attempt a field goal.
One shouldn't blame Elliott for his slow start, as he hasn't missed a field goal yet this season. The Eagles offense started the year slowly and then scored five touchdowns in this one, so they never needed the Memphis product to try for three. He'll look to rebound at home Week 5 against the Jets.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Signing with Eagles for 2019•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes both kicks in playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Closes regular season in style•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...