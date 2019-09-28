Play

Elliott made four extra-points in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers but did not attempt a field goal.

One shouldn't blame Elliott for his slow start, as he hasn't missed a field goal yet this season. The Eagles offense started the year slowly and then scored five touchdowns in this one, so they never needed the Memphis product to try for three. He'll look to rebound at home Week 5 against the Jets.

