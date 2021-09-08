Elliott (ankle) finished the preseason a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on point-after tries in two appearances.

Elliott sat out the Eagles' second exhibition contest due to an ankle injury, but he otherwise was in midseason form, connecting on field goals ranging from 34 to 50 yards (the other two were from 47 yards). Entering the second year of the extension he signed back in November 2019, he's so far connected on 82.2 percent of FGAs and 93.6 percent of PATs in his four-year career, with just one regular-season game missed.