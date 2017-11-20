Elliott left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott shanked a 34-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first quarter and was taken to the locker room shortly thereafter. He missed three PAT attempts over the previous two games, but he's been excellent on longer field goals, connecting on five of six tries from 50 or more yards and nine of 10 from 40-49. The Eagles may have to use punter Donnie Jones as their placekicker for the rest of the game if Elliott is diagnosed with a concussion.