Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expects Elliott (concussion) to be available for Sunday's game against the Bears, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson noted that while Elliott remains in the concussion protocol and won't be allowed to kick during Wednesday's practice, the rookie has already made his way through most phases of the protocol and is likely to receive full clearance by the time the weekend arrives. Though Caleb Sturgis -- who opened the season as the team's kicker before suffering a torn hip flexor in Week 1 and moving to injured reserve -- is close to being available, Pederson has indicated that the team intends to proceed with Elliott if the concussion doesn't prove to be an issue.