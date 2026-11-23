Elliott went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone PAT in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

The Eagles' kicker accounted for 13 of the team's 19 points, as he was good from 41, 29, 53 and 55 yards on his field goals. It was Elliott's first game with multiple field goals made since Week 4 against the Rams. That's how broken the Philadelphia offense has been for an extended period, and it doesn't project to get any better moving forward with Joe Milton at the controls. Elliott will be a hold-your-nose fantasy play in a theoretically high-scoring environment Thursday against the Cowboys, but it will be a movable force against a stoppable object when the Dallas defense squares off with the Eagles offense.