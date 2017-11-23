Elliott (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.

Although an uncapped session is a positive development, the Eagles quickly put to rest any assumption about Elliott's health, stating he's "still in the league's concussion protocol." Clearly, progressing from limited to full participation within one day is in line with the fourth stage of the protocol, but he must receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday versus the Bears. Fortunately for Elliott, he has two days remaining to achieve that goal.