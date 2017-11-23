Eagles' Jake Elliott: Full practice Thursday
Elliott (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.
Although an uncapped session is a positive development, the Eagles quickly put to rest any assumption about Elliott's health, stating he's "still in the league's concussion protocol." Clearly, progressing from limited to full participation within one day is in line with the fourth stage of the protocol, but he must receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday versus the Bears. Fortunately for Elliott, he has two days remaining to achieve that goal.
More News
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...