Play

Elliott made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Elliott put a 28-yarder through the uprights in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead, but he would not get another attempt, even for an extra point. He remains a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal tries this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories