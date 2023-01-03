Elliott converted his only field-goal attempt and his only extra point in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.
In previous weeks, Elliott's fantasy value had been muted by the fact that the Eagles kept finding the end zone rather than stalling and attempting a kick. This time around, his value was muted by the fact that the Philadelphia offense had a rare off day. It wasn't all bad for the kicker, however, as he did set a season high by converting from 56 yards.
