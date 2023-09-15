Elliott converted all four of his extra-point attempts and two of his three field-goal tries in Thursday's victory over the Vikings.

While Elliott did miss one kick, a miss from 55 yards is hardly unforgivable, especially when Elliott converted a 61-yarder as time expired in the first half. The distance was impressive, though arguably more important for his fantasy value was the fact that he was again fairly busy. After only once attempting three or more field goals in a game last year, Elliott has done that in both of the first two weeks of this season.