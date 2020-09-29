Elliott made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-23 tie with Cincinnati.
Elliott made his two longest field goals of the season Sunday, as he set a season best by putting a 42-yarder through the uprights in the second quarter and then one-upped himself with a 54-yarder in the third. He continues to be one of the most dependable kickers in the game.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails two field goals in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes one of two tries in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Bankable from inside 40 yards•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Tallies 10 points in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses two long kicks in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Seven points in win•