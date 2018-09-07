Eagles' Jake Elliott: Good on lone attempt in win
Elliott made his only field-goal attempt in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons. He also added one extra point.
Elliott got the champs on the board with a 26-yard boot in the second quarter and unfortunately wasn't called on again. The second-year kicker had a bit of an inconsistent preseason, although there was no sign of that in his limited opportunities Thursday night. Unless Nick Foles can right the ship, the Memphis product may continue to want for field-goal chances until Carson Wentz resumes under center in what is now forecasted to be a few weeks.
