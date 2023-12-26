Elliott made all seven of his kicks (four field goals and three extra points) in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants.
Both Elliott's four field-goal attempts and his seven total kicks matched his season highs. He was far busier than he'd been in recent weeks, as he hadn't attempted more than two field goals in a game since Week 5.
