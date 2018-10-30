Eagles' Jake Elliott: Has perfect day in win
Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars, tacking on three extra points.
Elliott had missed field-goal tries in each of his last two contests and had received the dreaded vote of confidence from his head coach in the week leading up to the game, so even though it wasn't a huge scoring day for the second-year kicker, it was important nonetheless in terms of job security. Heading into a Week 9 bye makes the 23-year-old droppable in most fantasy leagues, especially with a terrible slate of matchups for kickers over the rest of the season.
