Elliott made all three of his PAT attempts and didn't attempt a field goal in Monday's 38-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Elliott hasn't missed a kick all season, but he remains stuck on five field-goal attempts for the campaign, as the Eagles aren't moving the ball consistently but have found ways to punch in touchdowns when they get in scoring range. With Philadelphia banged up on offense and in the midst of a five-game losing streak, Elliott is facing some headwinds heading into a favorable Week 8 matchup on paper against the Commanders, who are giving up 28.7 points per game.