Elliott attempted no field goals and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 48-7 loss to New Orleans.

The Eagles got absolutely trounced in this one, and the offense never managed to get much going. It marks the second time this season that Elliott has been held without a field-goal but the first time he wasn't even called on for an attempt. The Memphis product has just one multi-field-goal game over his last four but will look to rebound as he goes from the worst matchup for kickers in the Saints to the best one in the Giants at home Week 12.