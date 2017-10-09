Play

Elliott made both his field-goal tries and tacked on four extra points in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The rookie stayed hot in Week 5 and has now made eight consecutive tries since missing a 52-yarder two weeks ago against the Giants. With the first-place Eagles' offense clicking right now, Elliott remains a good bet to keep producing as the team heads to Carolina for Week 6.

