Eagles' Jake Elliott: Hits both field-goal attempts Sunday
Elliott made both his field-goal tries and tacked on four extra points in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
The rookie stayed hot in Week 5 and has now made eight consecutive tries since missing a 52-yarder two weeks ago against the Giants. With the first-place Eagles' offense clicking right now, Elliott remains a good bet to keep producing as the team heads to Carolina for Week 6.
