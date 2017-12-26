Elliott made field goals from 35 and 48 yards, but missed a 33-yarder in Monday's 19-10 win over the Raiders. He also converted his lone extra-point try.

Elliott had gone four straight games without missing a kick. Though he blew a chip shot Monday, Elliott redeemed himself by breaking a 10-10 tie with the 48-yard boot with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cowboys, the rookie sports 117 points across 14 games, good for 12th in the league among kickers.