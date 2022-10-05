Elliott (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday but said he hopes to be ready for Sunday's game in Arizona, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott played through the injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, though it may have been a factor in missing an extra point. His Week 5 matchup with Arizona appears favorable if Elliott is deemed healthy enough to play -- something the Eagles may determine in practice this week, or perhaps Sunday afternoon before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.