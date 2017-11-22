Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Elliott is on track for Sunday's game against the Bears, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports. "Everything is looking good for him, where he's at right now," Pederson relayed about Elliott. "I do believe that, and I feel in the bottom of my heart, that Jake will be ready."

Elliott sustained a head injury during the opening kickoff of Sunday's contest at Dallas, hitting helmets with Cowboys returner Ryan Switzer and forcing the Eagles to attempt two-point conversions on each of their four second-half touchdowns. With a limited showing Wednesday and attendance at meetings, Elliott has achieved his baseline on neurological testing. However, his final hurdles will be increasing his workload in practice and gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play this weekend.