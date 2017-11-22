Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Elliott (concussion) is on track to play Sunday against the Bears, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports. "Everything is looking good for [Elliott], where he's at right now," Pederson said. "I do believe that, and I feel in the bottom of my heart, that Jake will be ready [for Sunday]."

Elliott sustained a head injury during the opening kickoff of the Week 11 win over Dallas, hitting helmets with Cowboys returner Ryan Switzer and forcing the Eagles to attempt two-point conversions on each of their four second-half touchdowns. With a limited showing Wednesday and attendance at meetings, Elliott has achieved his baseline on neurological testing. However, his final hurdles will be increasing his workload in practice and gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play this weekend.