Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 25-20 win over San Francisco. He also made both of his extra-point tries.

The Eagles didn't generate much offense in this one, as one of their touchdowns came on a pick-six. The 25-year-old has missed just one field-goal try out of eight on the season, but the Eagles have a couple of difficult matchups ahead with the Steelers in Week 5 and the Ravens after that.