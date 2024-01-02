Elliott made one field goal and four extra points in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

The Eagles put up plenty of points Sunday, unlike they had in their previous three December defeats, but Elliott wasn't asked to attempt anything other than an extra point until his go-ahead 43-yarder with 2:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia defense failed to hold onto the lead, however, consigning the team to its fourth defeat in five games.