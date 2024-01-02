Elliott made one field goal and four extra points in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.
The Eagles put up plenty of points Sunday, unlike they had in their previous three December defeats, but Elliott wasn't asked to attempt anything other than an extra point until his go-ahead 43-yarder with 2:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia defense failed to hold onto the lead, however, consigning the team to its fourth defeat in five games.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Has busy Christmas Day•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Quiet day in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes two field goals•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Converts two field goals in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Sends game to OT with 59-yarder•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Only sees extra-point opportunities•