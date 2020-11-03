Elliott made his only extra-point attempt and did not try a field goal in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Cowboys.

It was Elliott's first game all year without a field-goal attempt as Carson Wentz's four turnovers seriously reduced possible chances. The 25-year-old has not made more than one field goal since Week 3, has attempted more than two in a game just once all year, and is heading into a Week 9 bye.