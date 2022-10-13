Elliott (ankle), who was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, was spotted kicking Thursday during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tolentino notes that Elliott was converting field-goal attempts from about 40 yards out with relative ease, but it's not yet clear if the kicker is fully comfortable from longer distances or on kickoffs while he manages the right ankle injury. It's unclear if Elliott did enough for the Eagles to list him as a full participant Thursday, but the 27-year-old looks to be in a good spot to gain clearance to return to the lineup Sunday against the Cowboys. If the injury forces Elliott to miss a second straight game, however, the Eagles will likely elevate Cameron Dicker from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.