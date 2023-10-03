Elliott kicked a 54-yard game winner in overtime against Washington on Sunday, one of six kicks (four field goals and two extra points) he made on the day.

The Eagles could only get nine of the 17 yards they needed on a third down just inside midfield, but they trusted Elliott to convert from beyond 50 yards, something he'd done on three of four attempts over the first three games. The kick improved Philadelphia to 4-0 on the year and marked the second time Elliott has made four field goals this season.