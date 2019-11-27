Play

The Eagles signed Elliott to a five-year, $21.8 million contract extension on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott's contract extension includes $10.45 million in guarantees, making him the third-highest paid kicker in the NFL. The third-year pro has converted all 14 of his field-goal tries through 11 contests year, and he's nailed 21 of 23 extra-point attempts. In his career, Elliott has made an excellent 66 of 76 field-goal attempts (86.8 percent) and 93 of 100 extra-point tries.

