Eagles' Jake Elliott: Limited action in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott made his only field-goal try and went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.
Elliott was limited to just one field goal for the second straight week, making a 42-yarder to finish off the team's first possession of the game. The kicker has now gone 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts, while making all 16 of his extra-point tries over six games this season.
