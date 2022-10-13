Elliott (right ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Following a DNP this past Sunday at Arizona due to a right ankle injury, Elliott has been able to kick this week, albeit with a cap on his reps. Still, he converted a number of field-goal attempts in the 40-yard range and also kicked off using a tee at Thursday's session, according to Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. It's unclear if Elliott is in line to play Sunday against the Cowboys, but if he doesn't, he'll hand over placekicking duties to practice-squad member Cameron Dicker for a second consecutive contest.