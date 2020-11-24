Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt as well as both extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.
The good news is Elliott is perfect on field-goal attempts over the last three weeks. The bad news is he's only tried two. The Eagles offense simply isn't productive enough to make Elliott a fantasy-relevant kicker this season.
