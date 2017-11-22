Eagles' Jake Elliott: Limited Wednesday
Elliott (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Elliott made a surprise appearance Wednesday, wearing his helmet and taking part in kicking drills. The Eagles listed him as "limited," though, as he remains embedded in the concussion protocol. He must receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday against the Bears, but the team has yet to bring in another kicker this week, signaling there's hope for Elliott to overcome the head injury without missing a game.
